Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mylan NV (MYL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Mylan by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Mylan by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mylan to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYL traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 121,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,757. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

