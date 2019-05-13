Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.83

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 1,508.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 151,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 142,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 40.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

