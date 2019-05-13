NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NMS)

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

NMS opened at $13.56 on Monday. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

