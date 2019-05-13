Nutrien Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,224. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/nutrien-ltd-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-43-ntr.html.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.