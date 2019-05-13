Numis Securities Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (JDW)

Numis Securities reiterated their reduce rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JDW. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,303.13 ($17.03).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.05) on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,384 ($18.08). The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

In related news, insider Nigel Connor sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($17.93), for a total transaction of £12,087.32 ($15,794.22). Also, insider John Hutson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.05), for a total transaction of £32,625 ($42,630.34). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $9,916,762.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

