Numis Securities Downgrades Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) to Reduce

Numis Securities cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLG. Barclays increased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 339 ($4.43) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 365.17 ($4.77).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 312.50 ($4.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 378.60 ($4.95). The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Gregor Stewart purchased 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($12,994.90). Also, insider Paul Geddes sold 155,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £558,421.20 ($729,676.21).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

