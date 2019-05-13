NTSB maintenance led to barge blast

Federal researchers have concluded that there resulted in Port Aransas a mortal 2017 barge blast from the lack of successful maintenance and safety management of this barge.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board issued its findings at a recent study on the Oct. 10, 2017, blast aboard the articulated tug and barge Buster Bouchard (boo-SHAHRD’) 3 miles (5 km ) away Port Aransas, Texas. The blast killed two crew members.

The board said the absence of maintenance resulted in crude petroleum cargo leaking through a corroded bulkhead into a void in a cabin, forming a vapor which triggered when the anchor string was raised by the team. The board also cited unsuccessful surveys and inspections from the U.S. Coast Guard and the American Bureau of Shipping.