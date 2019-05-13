Northern Trust (NTRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Northern Trust have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflected high revenues, strong capital position and improved credit metrics. However, rising operating expenses and decline in fee income were on the downside. Northern Trust continues to gain from its strong wealth-management operations, along with diversified products. Also, the Fed’s interest rate hikes are expected to further ease margin pressure and support its top line. Moreover, its impressive capital-deployment activities continue to enhance shareholders’ confidence. However, despite undertaking cost-saving measures, mounting expenses continue to hurt the company's financials. Moreover, declining loans balance puts the top line under pressure and poses as a key concern.”

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Northern Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.93 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Vining Sparks restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 194.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

