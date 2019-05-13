Norma Group (NOEJ) PT Set at €40.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.77 ($62.52).

NOEJ opened at €39.32 ($45.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €39.16 ($45.53) and a 12 month high of €70.15 ($81.57).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

