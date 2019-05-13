Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stake Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $336.53 million, a P/E ratio of 427.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Co to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

