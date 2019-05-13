Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583,156 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $168.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $144.07 and a one year high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.35.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $278,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,263.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $525,759.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,293.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,705 shares of company stock worth $14,703,196. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

