NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stake in Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd cut its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,590 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 68.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 130,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

TTM opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. Analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTM. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

