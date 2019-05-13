Newmark Group (NMRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NMRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $1,602,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

