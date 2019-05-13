New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,292.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EDU. Nomura upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

NYSE:EDU opened at $88.01 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $796.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.52 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/new-oriental-education-tech-grp-edu-shares-sold-by-quantamental-technologies-llc.html.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.