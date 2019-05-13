NetEase (NTES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTES opened at $264.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.81. NetEase has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $289.68.

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

