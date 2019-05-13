Navigators Group (NAVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NAVG. BidaskClub cut Navigators Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navigators Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Navigators Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.88. 8,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Navigators Group has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Navigators Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Navigators Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Navigators Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Navigators Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments.

