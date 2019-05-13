National Western Life Group (NWLI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

National Western Life Group stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068. The company has a market capitalization of $991.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $252.49 and a one year high of $335.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.53 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 197,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,178,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,178,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

