National Instruments Corp (NATI) Position Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Instruments by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 74,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Instruments by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in National Instruments by 1,315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,339,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in National Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,334,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,785,000 after purchasing an additional 328,378 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in National Instruments by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,028 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.67 per share, with a total value of $88,562.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,317.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $91,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,260,575.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $891,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

