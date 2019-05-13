National Beverage (FIZZ) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIZZ. Maxim Group restated a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim cut National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut National Beverage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on National Beverage to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.60.
NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.25. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.
In other National Beverage news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.95 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,795,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 82,471 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 857,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
