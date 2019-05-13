National Beverage (FIZZ) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIZZ. Maxim Group restated a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim cut National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut National Beverage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on National Beverage to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.60.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.25. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Beverage news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.95 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,795,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 82,471 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 857,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

