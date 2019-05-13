MV Capital Management Inc. Has $550,000 Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $3,261,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,005.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total transaction of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,173,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,919 shares of company stock worth $8,585,092. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $174.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

