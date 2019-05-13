MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) Director Sells $155,775.00 in Stock

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Director Lawrence B. Seidman sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $155,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MSBF stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. MSB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSB Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSB Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 140,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of MSB Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 578,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

