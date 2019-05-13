Mosaic Co (MOS) CEO James Calvin O’rourke Buys 10,000 Shares

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MOS opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.49 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 15,370.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Mosaic by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 101,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 54,908 shares during the period. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

