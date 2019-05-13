Morningstar (MORN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MORN opened at $134.51 on Friday. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,284,719.31. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,278,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,412,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $46,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,118,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,259,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,694 shares of company stock worth $44,284,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

