Morneau Shepell (MSI) PT Raised to C$31.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MSI stock opened at C$28.77 on Thursday. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of C$23.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.92.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$200.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.60 million. Analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.840000033349877 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.67%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

