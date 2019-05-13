Morgan Stanley (MS) Position Boosted by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 487,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 982,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 360,730 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.24.

Shares of MS stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $55.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz bought 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.57 per share, with a total value of $332,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,185,243.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

