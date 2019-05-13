Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $378,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

NYSE:MMC opened at $96.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $115,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $270,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 12,677 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $1,176,045.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,430.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,691 shares of company stock worth $11,406,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

