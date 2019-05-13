Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,300 Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ventas by 5,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.30. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $4,363,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,645,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Reed sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $219,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,128.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,577 shares of company stock worth $7,149,673. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

