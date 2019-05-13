Monroe Capital (MRCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

National Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. National Securities currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“▪ MRCC posted adjusted NII/share of $0.35 for 1Q19, well below our estimate of $0.41 but matching the quarterly dividend. The company waived $281K of incentive fees during the quarter and without this waiver adjusted NII/share would have been $0.33/share and would be short of the dividend.



▪ In both 3Q18 and 4Q18, Monroe didn’t earn an incentive fee as credit quality issues and negative marks from spread widening at the end of 2018 induced NAV/share declines. With NAV/share up a penny Q/Q for 1Q19, the company earned $1.6mm of incentive fees (not counting the waiver). Portfolio growth was robust on the quarter with $70.1mm of originations and $29.1mm of repayments and sales, leading the book at cost to grow to $605.6mm from $564.1mm Q/Q.



▪ The entire Monroe platform had a record first quarter of originations with $1 billion committed and funded. We do expect to see meaningful portfolio growth at MRCC, both on-balance sheet and in the SLF which will likely drive NII above the dividend without waivers. However, the positive impact of increased leverage and balance sheet growth will likely be muted as there is no breakpoint in base management fees on assets purchased with D/E exceeding 1.00x.



▪ There were no further non-accruals although Incipio was marked down modestly. American Community Homes (ACH) was written down to 82% of cost from 85% the quarter prior for a $1.2mm impact or $0.06/share. Management deemed the mark technical in nature from the third-party valuation firm. The total cost of the position was $19.4mm at 3/31/19, representing 3.2% of the portfolio. While we don’t think it’s an issue now, the position being marked close to 80 leads us to believe it’s appropriate to monitor this closely.



▪ We are revising our 2019 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.52 from $1.57 and maintaining our 2020 adjusted NII/share estimate of $1.58.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRCC. BidaskClub upgraded Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $248.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

