Monroe Bank & Trust MI Has $391,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,640,901,000 after acquiring an additional 179,076 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,934.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,343,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,656,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,637,000 after acquiring an additional 93,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,992,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,218,000 after acquiring an additional 298,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,620,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

