MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (MONOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $20.74 on Thursday. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

