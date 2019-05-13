MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (MONOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on May 13th, 2019 // Comments off

ValuEngine cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $20.74 on Thursday. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.