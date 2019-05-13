Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,609.72% and a negative net margin of 35.90%. On average, analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

