Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.48 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.39%.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $50,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,612.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,776 shares of company stock valued at $551,687 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

