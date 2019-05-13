Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 2,126.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 52,985 shares during the last quarter.

VIXY opened at $23.22 on Monday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

