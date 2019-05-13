Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,358 KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNOP. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 578,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 76,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

NYSE:KNOP opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.60. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

KNOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/millennium-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-14358-knot-offshore-partners-lp-knop.html.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.