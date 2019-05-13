Millennium Management LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,744.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,402,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,011,000 after acquiring an additional 606,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,595,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,827,000 after acquiring an additional 374,425 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 376,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,411,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 330,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

