Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Raised by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 316.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 534,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,312,000 after purchasing an additional 237,329 shares during the last quarter.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $210,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $296,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,567.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,210 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.32.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

