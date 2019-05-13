Metro Bank (MBNKF) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Metro Bank earned a daily sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Metro Bank’s score:
- Britain’s Metro Bank says well advanced in equity raising plan (finance.yahoo.com)
- METRO BANK PLC INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Metro Bank PLC To Contact The Firm (finance.yahoo.com)
- INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Metro Bank PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm (finance.yahoo.com)
- SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Metro Bank PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm (finance.yahoo.com)
A number of research firms have issued reports on MBNKF. Citigroup lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Metro Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.
