Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in The Western Union Company (WU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,744,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 98,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.40 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 216.66% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

