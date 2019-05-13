Megacoin Price Up 28.7% This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $346,943.00 and $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.01199516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001444 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00084261 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,029,969 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

