MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the health services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MAXIMUS has raised its dividend by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years. MAXIMUS has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MAXIMUS to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $72.86 on Monday. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $736.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $470,318.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,391.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,949. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

