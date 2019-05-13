Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $542.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.90%.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,172,270. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

