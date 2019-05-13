Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAXR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.82.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.47. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

In related news, Director Nick Cyprus acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $102,718.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,015 shares of company stock worth $286,907. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,663,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,423,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,602,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,817,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 897,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

