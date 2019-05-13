Max Resource (MXR) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR) dropped 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 319,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,400,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

