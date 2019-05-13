MASTERNET (MASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $368.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $25,650.00 and $368.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MASTERNET has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

