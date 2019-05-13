Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $128.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,015,020.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,730 shares of company stock worth $16,924,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

