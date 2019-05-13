Lympo Market Capitalization Tops $8.65 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Fatbtc, IDEX and Cobinhood. Lympo has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $406,065.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00304768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00754733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00125456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX, Fatbtc, HADAX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

