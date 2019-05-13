Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,280 Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Immunomedics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 13,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Immunomedics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.97. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

