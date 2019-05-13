Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,090 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $41.86.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $224.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 13.45%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

In related news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

