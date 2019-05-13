Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 64.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $48.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,145,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,025,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 874,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 773,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

