Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Stake Decreased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $306.04 per share, for a total transaction of $229,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,949 shares of company stock valued at $22,403,743. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock opened at $341.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $351.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.31.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

